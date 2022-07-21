Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Firestone Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,645. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.