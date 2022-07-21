Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98.

