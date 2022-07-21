Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.25. 289,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.98.

