Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $354.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

