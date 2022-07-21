Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,491,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $362.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.