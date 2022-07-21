Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires 30 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $513.08. 12,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,079. The company has a market cap of $481.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.96 and a 200 day moving average of $494.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

