Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Acquires Shares of 343,322 Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 343,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,000. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July comprises about 4.8% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. owned approximately 49.05% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QTJL traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

