Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a PE ratio of 177.14, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,206,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $399,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,206,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,276,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

