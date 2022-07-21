Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $388,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $405.34. 425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $391.54 and its 200-day moving average is $387.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.48 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

