Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Lowers Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,207 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.14) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.38) to GBX 472 ($5.64) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.66.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $27.31. 139,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,913,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

