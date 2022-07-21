Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 950 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,249. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

