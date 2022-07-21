Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 79.3 %

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.