Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 79.3 %
Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
