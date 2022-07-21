VeChain (VET) Price Hits $0.0249

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, VeChain has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $1.80 billion and $137.91 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016834 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

