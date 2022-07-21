Vectorspace AI Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $116,679.00 (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $18.55 million and $116,679.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00418285 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000931 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $517.92 or 0.02220337 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00345907 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,565 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars.

