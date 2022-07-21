Velo Reaches Market Cap of $24.78 Million (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Velo has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $350,814.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 24,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

