Venus Reward Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $395,199.00 (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $8.15 million and $395,199.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,073.25 or 1.00016911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

