Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,421 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $253.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.38.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

