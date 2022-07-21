Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,349 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.