Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 836 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in BCE by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.14 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

