Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,077 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:MC opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24.
Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.
Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.
