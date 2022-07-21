Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.