Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 136.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 119.5% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.4 %

OHI stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.