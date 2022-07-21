Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,516,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $196.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.61 and a 200 day moving average of $208.04. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

