Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 18,990 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

