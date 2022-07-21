Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 996,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $101,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

