Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 3,531 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in BCE by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in BCE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BCE by 720.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,644,000 after acquiring an additional 803,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.92. 23,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.18.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

