Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.62. 7,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

