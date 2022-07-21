Verity & Verity LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $20,688,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 51,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.71. 32,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

