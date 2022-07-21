Verity & Verity LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.29. 10,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.