Verity & Verity LLC Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after buying an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,744,000 after buying an additional 193,846 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,185,000 after purchasing an additional 262,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,294. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

