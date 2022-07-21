Verity & Verity LLC Purchases 2,997 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1,756.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Insider Activity

ONEOK Stock Down 2.0 %

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.25. 32,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,144. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

