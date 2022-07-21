Verity & Verity LLC Sells 132 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,026. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $136.69 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.
