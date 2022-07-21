Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.34 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 309.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Viacoin has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $7,146.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00249789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000973 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

