VIDY (VIDY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

VIDY (VIDY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded up 2% against the dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $1.35 million and $201,606.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,822.47 or 1.00045554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

