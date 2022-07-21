VIMworld (VEED) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $404,851.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $404,851.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00394262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,716.91 or 1.00038338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001559 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

VIMworld Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

