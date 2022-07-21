VINchain Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VINchain has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $139,200.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,073.25 or 1.00016911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

