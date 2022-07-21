Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) PT Lowered to $2.25 at HC Wainwright

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 285.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $68.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

