Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Price Target Cut to $2.25

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 285.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Vista Gold Price Performance

VGZ stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

