VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,842 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VMware by 11,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.96. 4,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.04. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

