VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

VOC Energy Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:VOC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 310,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,121. The firm has a market cap of $133.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.50. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 75.78% and a net margin of 92.21%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 109,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of VOC Energy Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

