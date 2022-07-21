VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $906.33

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 906.33 ($10.83) and traded as low as GBX 876 ($10.47). VP shares last traded at GBX 876 ($10.47), with a volume of 23,330 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($15.66) price target on shares of VP in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £351.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,368.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 899.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 906.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from VP’s previous dividend of $10.50. VP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

