VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 169,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 195,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

