Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) shares fell 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. 188,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 237,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$44.63 million and a PE ratio of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 60.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.