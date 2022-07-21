Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,063 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after buying an additional 1,033,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after buying an additional 469,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 242,824 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,349,000.

In other news, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,801,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,254,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,801,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

MDRX opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

