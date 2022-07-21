Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.05% of Avanos Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS opened at $27.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $38.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

