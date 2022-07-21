Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 48,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.13 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.43.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
