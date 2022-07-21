Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KSM opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.