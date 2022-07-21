Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $249,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.