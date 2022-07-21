Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,890,000 after buying an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after buying an additional 39,329 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,546,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AAP opened at $192.66 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.56.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

