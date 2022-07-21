Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,997 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.88 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

